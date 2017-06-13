The company whose workers were allegedly shown abusing chickens in a disturbing video has fired five workers, including at least one supervisor.

"We are sickened with the footage and want to ensure all our suppliers and producers that this is not reflective of who we are, our fundamental beliefs or behaviours we accept from our employees," reads a statement from Elite Farm Services president Dwayne Dueck.

Mercy for Animals, the organization behind the hidden camera video, captured multiple instances of abuse at Greater Vancouver factory chicken farms staffed by Elite Farm Services chicken catchers.

The video showed workers throwing, hitting, running over and simulating sexual acts with chickens. One worker tries to rip a live chicken in half with his hands.

Segments of the video showed a supervisor watching as the abuse took place.

At a press conference Tuesday, Mercy for Animals demanded the workers be prosecuted. The organization has filed complaints with the RCMP, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the B.C. SPCA.