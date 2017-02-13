It's Family Day in British Columbia and there are plenty of ways to celebrate with your loved ones at venues across the Lower Mainland.
1) Get artsy
- The Richmond Children's Arts Festival takes place today from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. PT. at the Richmond Cultural Centre. Families can participate in different programs including art classes, crafting sessions and other performances.
2) Step back in time
- The Fort Langley National Historic Site is re-enacting what family life would look like for a fur trapping family in the 1800s. Admission is free in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday. Activities take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3) Get active
- The Robson Square skating rink in downtown Vancouver is open for its last weekend. Skating is free, but equipment rentals cost extra. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Grouse Mountain ski resort is offering a 50 per cent discount for all B.C. residents on Family Day, as well as hosting a number of family-themed activities including a pancake breakfast and dance party.
4) Go to a carnival
- Visit the carousel at the Burnaby Village Museum for crafts and carnival games including carousel rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission costs $6.50.
5) Enjoy nature
- Do a free guided nature walk at the Surrey Nature Centre, which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
