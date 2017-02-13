It's Family Day in British Columbia and there are plenty of ways to celebrate with your loved ones at venues across the Lower Mainland.

1) Get artsy

The Richmond Children's Arts Festival takes place today from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. PT. at the Richmond Cultural Centre. Families can participate in different programs including art classes, crafting sessions and other performances.

2) Step back in time

The Fort Langley National Historic Site is re-enacting what family life would look like for a fur trapping family in the 1800s. Admission is free in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday. Activities take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3) Get active

The Robson Square skating rink in downtown Vancouver is open for its last weekend. Skating is free, but equipment rentals cost extra. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Grouse Mountain ski resort is offering a 50 per cent discount for all B.C. residents on Family Day, as well as hosting a number of family-themed activities including a pancake breakfast and dance party.

4) Go to a carnival

Visit the carousel at the Burnaby Village Museum for crafts and carnival games including carousel rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission costs $6.50.

5) Enjoy nature

Do a free guided nature walk at the Surrey Nature Centre, which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With files from The Early Edition