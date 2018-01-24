5 things you need to know about wireless emergency alerts starting in April

Many West Coast B.C. residents discovered the limitations this week of local emergency notification systems that are supposed to advise of a potentially devastating tsunami.

Long after the warning was cancelled, complaints flooded in about text alerts that didn't alert people whose phones were muted or turned off, sirens that didn't sound and inefficient door-to-door notifications.

Chris Duffy, executive officer of operations for Emergency Management B.C., says a soon-to-launch push alert system across Canada will answer many of those concerns.

1. What are wireless emergency alerts?

"In April of this year we'll start to see that system roll out, which will allow that alerting push to cellphones via text or cell broadcasting," Duffy told On the Island host Gregor Craigie.

The new wireless public alerts will not require opt-in by cell service providers or customers.

Emergency alerts about imminent threats to safety would go to all cellphone users in an affected area, and may override muting or other blocks on the phone.

2. How does it work?

It is similar to the LTE messaging system, which erroneously sent text messages to Hawaii residents earlier this month warning of an incoming missile attack.

LTE messaging allows an alert issuer to send a text alert to anyone in a designated geographic area, based on which cell tower they're connected to, as long as their phone has LTE capability.

Unlike SMS, LTE messaging uses a phone's data connection rather than its much slower and more crowded telephone connection.

3. Why is this happening now?

The CRTC ordered that as of April 6, 2018 all cell providers must give AlertReady the ability to send out LTE messaging alerts on their networks.

AlertReady is the national emergency alerting system that can send alerts to radio, TV, websites and social media.

4. Will local emergency alerts still matter?

Duffy said individuals still need to learn about and make use of their local emergency response plan and should subscribe to local text and email alerts if they are available. More earthquake and tsunami alerts can be subscribed to through EmergencyInfoBC .

"I don't think we'll ever get to one red button that we push and we can alert 4.2 million people at 2 o'clock in the morning and everyone is awake and alerted and ready to go," Duffy said. "There's still going to be a utilization of a range of alerting tools."

5. What else can improve preparedness?

Duffy said people don't like to think of something that is potentially catastrophic, but with Tuesday's scare fresh in their minds, it is an opportunity to consider their emergency plan and put together an emergency kit.

"Start with your own home," Duffy said. "Don't put your head in the sand. Don't put it off."