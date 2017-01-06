An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude was recorded below the Pacific Ocean off the west coast of northern Vancouver Island at 7:49 a.m. PT according to the U.S. Geographical Survey.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

The earthquake took place at the shallow depth of 10 kilometres and no shaking has been reported.

According to CBC seismologist Johanna Wagstaffe the source of the quake was the oceanic plate of the Juan de Fuca subduction zone where earthquakes are common.