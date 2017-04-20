The funeral for a firefighter — in addition to the 4/20 celebrations at Sunset Beach — could make Vancouver's West End a place for drivers to avoid Thursday.

The funeral for Capt. Bob Rosenlund, who Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says died in the line of duty, will involve several road closures in the neighbourhood. A uniformed march beginning at 8 a.m. — until 9:30 a.m. PT — will result in the following closures:

Haro Street east of Thurlow Street

Thurlow Street from Haro Street to Nelson Street

Nelson Street from Thurlow Street to Burrard Street

A procession from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT will see Burrard Street from Nelson to Smithe Street closed.

Police say traffic will likely be disrupted on Beach Avenue between Burrard and Broughton Street for most of Thursday because of the 4/20 event.

Eastbound lanes of Beach Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT, while westbound travel lanes will remain open for local residents only.

There could also be traffic disruptions near the Vancouver Art Gallery because of another gathering in the area. The art gallery was the site of previous years' 4/20 events.