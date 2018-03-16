Skip to Main Content
4 unprovoked assaults on Vancouver's West Side prompt VPD appeal for help

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man believed to have assaulted four people in February.

A suspect assaulted four people in seperate unproved incidents on Vancouver's West Side, according to police. (Vancouver Police Department)

Police are searching for a man believed to have assaulted four people on Vancouver's West Side.

The say one man is responsible for four separate and unprovoked assaults in the Kitsilano-area during the month of February.

"In each case, the suspect would approach the victim in a public area, such as a sidewalk or convenience store," said VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard

"Without provocation, he would either punch, elbow or push the victim before walking away," he added.

Police said the first two incidents occurred on Feb. 5. The suspect was wearing a shirt with an upside down "A" symbol. The next two assaults occurred Feb. 22 and Feb. 24

The suspect is described as a five feet nine inch tall black man with a medium build.

Motive unclear

Robillard said police are still looking for a motive. Three of the victims were in their 20s. The fourth was a woman in her early 40s.

"We're not ruling out any issues, including mental health. We're looking at anything," he said. "There are some working theories ... right now the motive is just unclear."

Anyone who has information about the suspect or who may have witnessed an attack is asked to call the VPD's Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

