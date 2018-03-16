4 unprovoked assaults on Vancouver's West Side prompt VPD appeal for help

Police are searching for a man believed to have assaulted four people on Vancouver's West Side.

The say one man is responsible for four separate and unprovoked assaults in the Kitsilano-area during the month of February.

"In each case, the suspect would approach the victim in a public area, such as a sidewalk or convenience store," said VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard

"Without provocation, he would either punch, elbow or push the victim before walking away," he added.

Police said the first two incidents occurred on Feb. 5. The suspect was wearing a shirt with an upside down "A" symbol. The next two assaults occurred Feb. 22 and Feb. 24

The suspect is described as a five feet nine inch tall black man with a medium build.

Do you recognize this man? Investigators believe he was involved in multiple unprovoked assaults on the west side of Vancouver in February . Please call investigators at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with any information. <a href="https://t.co/ugdDPPPDXC">https://t.co/ugdDPPPDXC</a> <a href="https://t.co/l36FJgWoKv">pic.twitter.com/l36FJgWoKv</a> —@VancouverPD

Motive unclear

Robillard said police are still looking for a motive. Three of the victims were in their 20s. The fourth was a woman in her early 40s.

"We're not ruling out any issues, including mental health. We're looking at anything," he said. "There are some working theories ... right now the motive is just unclear."

Anyone who has information about the suspect or who may have witnessed an attack is asked to call the VPD's Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.