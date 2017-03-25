RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the deaths of four people found in a home in Venables Valley, south of Ashcroft, Friday afternoon.

Mounties say they were responding to a "request for a well-being check" at the residence when they found the four people dead inside.

They say preliminary findings have lead investigators to believe there is no threat to the general public.

The Southeast District Major Crimes Unit, RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are working together on the investigation, alongside Ashcroft Victim Assistance workers.

RCMP say investigators will be examining the scene throughout the weekend.