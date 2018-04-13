4 men suspected in string of sex assaults at Surrey day spa chain

Surrey RCMP believe four former employees of a local day spa chain sexually assaulted their clients while giving them massages, and investigators are asking for other alleged victims to come forward.

One man has already been arrested and charged with two counts of sex assault, and another suspect has been identified, but police are still searching for another two men who used to work for Iris Day Spas, according to a news release.

Rongxian Li, 58, is accused of assaulting two clients in December 2017, when he was working at the 10160 152 St. location.

In all, police are investigating five alleged assaults, including one in 2016 and two earlier this year. One of two suspects in the 2018 incidents has been identified.

Investigators believe there may be other alleged victims who have yet to come forward, according to RCMP spokesman Sgt. Chad Greig.

"Reporting a sexual assault to police can be a very difficult thing to do, as it is a very personal event," Greig said.

"Our Special Victims Unit takes sexual assault allegations very seriously and works closely with our Victim Services to ensure emotional support is provided throughout the investigation and court processes."

The second location included in the investigation is at 1620 152 St. Police say none of the men are still employed by the spa.

Li is scheduled to make his next appearance in court April 19.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.