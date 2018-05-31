4-house fire in Vancouver jams morning traffic

A four-house fire on the edge of downtown Vancouver closed parts of the Georgia and Dunsmuir street viaducts on Thursday morning.

The fire appears to have broken out in an abandoned home on Prior Street near Gore Avenue just before 6 a.m. PT Thursday, said Capt. Jonathan Gormick.

When firefighters arrived they found the abandoned house fully engulfed in flames that were spreading quickly to three neighbouring homes.

Firefighters battle a blaze on Prior Street Thursday morning. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

"This has been an extremely challenging fire," said Gormick, in part because the homes are so close together.

The abandoned home where the fire broke out was too dangerous to enter because it had been damaged by a previous fire and firefighters were unable to see if the walls and floors were still in place, Gormick said.

Vancouver firefighters battle a fire affecting two homes on Prior Street Thursday morning. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

Also, one of the homes appeared to be filled with garbage from a hoarder and firefighters were not able to enter to determine if anyone was inside. That house was still burning at 8 a.m. PT and it remained unclear if anyone was inside.

Firefighters were able to enter the two other homes and help two families escape without injuries. Both of those homes were badly damaged on the upper floors, but the fire was quickly put out.

Prior Street closed

Prior Street was closed to traffic from Jackson to Gore streets and drivers were advised to keep clear of the area and use alternate routes.

Traffic on the Dunsmuir and Georgia viaducts was limited to the Main Street entrance and exits.

Crews were expected to be on site for several more hours and it remained unclear when traffic would return to normal.