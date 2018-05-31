4-house fire in Vancouver affecting viaduct traffic

A four-house fire on the edge of downtown Vancouver has closed parts of the Georgia and Dunsmuir street viaducts

The fire appears to have broken out in an abandoned home on Prior Street near Gore Avenue just before 6 a.m. PT Thursday, said Capt. Jonathan Gormick.

When firefighters arrived they found the abandoned house fully engulfed in flames that were spreading quickly to three neighbouring homes.

Firefighters battle a blaze on Prior Street Thursday morning. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

"This has been an extremely challenging fire," said Gormick, in part because the homes are so close together.

Also, one of the homes appeared to be filled with garbage from a hoarder and firefighters were not able to enter to determine if anyone was inside or stop the fire from destroying it.

Vancouver firefighters battle a fire affecting two homes on Prior Street Thursday morning. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

The abandoned home where the fire broke out was also dangerous to enter because firefighters were unable to see if walls and floors had already been removed, Gormick said.

Firefighters were able to enter the two other homes and two families escaped without injuries. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from destroying those homes.

The fire was still burning in at least one of the homes at 7:30 a.m. PT and it remained unclear if anyone was inside.

Prior Street closed for viaduct traffic

Prior Street has been closed to traffic and drivers are advised to keep clear of the area and use alternate routes.

Traffic on the Dunsmuir and Georgia viaducts is limited to the Main Street entrance and exits.

Crews are expected to be on site for several more hours and it remains unclear when traffic will return to normal.