4/20 vendors roll up early for annual pot rally in Vancouver

Vendors began setting up as early as Thursday afternoon for Vancouver's annual pot festival, held today at Sunset Beach.

It's the third year the event has been held at the seaside park without the approval of the Vancouver Park Board.

Vendors began setting up 4/20 booths the day before the annual event at Sunset Beach Park. (GP Mendosa/CBC)

But this year, the celebration of cannabis culture might feel slightly different — it's the last 4/20 event before marijuana legalization.

Last year, an estimated 35,000 people attended the event, which every year sparks a debate.

Park board members argue the event does not have a permit, violates smoking bylaws, costs thousands in repairs to public property and is one of the biggest sources of complaints from residents.

A huge cloud of smoke rises above the crowd at last year's 4/20 event. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The city claims it spent more than $245,000 to clean up after two 4/20 gatherings last year (including one at the Vancouver Art Gallery). The park board had to close the grass area at the beach for a month to repair the turf.

But this year the event organizers say they are taking steps to cover the costs and reduce the impact of the event, including spending $28,000 on floor covering to protect the grass from damage.

Organizers say they spent $28,000 to lay floor covering to protect the grass at Sunset Beach. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

"We believe we have a right to use the park, but of course we don't like to damage the park in any way if we don't have to," organizer Jeremiah Vandermeer said.

But organizers have no plans to pay for the policing costs, saying the event remains a political protest of Canada's laws prohibiting the use of marijuana.

"4/20 is still a protest, and what we are protesting is heavy-handed police authority and ruining lives over cannabis" said Vandermeer.

A vendor shows of a range of edible cannabis produce he plans to sell at Vancouver's 4/20 pot protest on Friday. (GP Mendosa/Vancouver)

Organizers say that 4/20 is a boon to the local community and the businesses that surround the site, and that it's a free, family-friendly event that causes minimal damage to property when compared to other events endorsed by the city.

Closures expected

There is expected to be a lot of traffic in the area on Friday, and drivers should expect road closures and parking restrictions on and near Beach Avenue.

The nearby Aquatic Centre is also closed for the day, and access to the seawall in the area will be limited.

The event is expect to close parts of the seawall path, Beach Avenue and other local streets. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

For more on the history of pot and protest in Vancouver, watch the video below: