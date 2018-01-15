Three men have been charged with the first-degree murder of 20-year-old Michael Bonin according to the Integrated Homicide Investigations Unit.

Ryan Watt, 26, Joshua Fleurant, 20, and 27-year-old Jared Jorgenson will be appearing before a provincial court judge today.

Bonin's body was found on a rural forest road north of Hope, B.C., on April 20, 2017.

The 20-year-old victim was a native of Prince George.