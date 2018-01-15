Three men have been charged with the first-degree murder of 20-year-old Michael Bonin according to the Integrated Homicide Investigations Unit.
Ryan Watt, 26, Joshua Fleurant, 20, and 27-year-old Jared Jorgenson will be appearing before a provincial court judge today.
Bonin's body was found on a rural forest road north of Hope, B.C., on April 20, 2017.
The 20-year-old victim was a native of Prince George.
JUSTICE FOR MICHAEL BONIN: An exhaustive 9mos. long investigation yields 1st degree murder charge against 27y/o Jared Jorgenson, 26y/o Ryan Watt & 20y/o Josh Fleurant in death of 20y/o Michael Bonin from April 19, 2017 in #hopebc. pic.twitter.com/Wq6ek9Bk8z—
