3 friends share $500K jackpot in Canucks' record-breaking 50/50
Lucky trio splits $507,278, the largest 50/50 prize in North American history
Canucks fans were the big winners in the preposterously perfect Sedin home-ice swan song Thursday night — but three in particular made out better than most, sharing the largest 50/50 prize in North American history.
Vancouver real estate agent Derek Kai was one of the lucky trio, walking away with a third of the $507,278 jackpot, or about $169,000.
In an email, Kai said he was "super excited."
"I have been a long-time Canucks season ticket holder and always buy tickets for the 50/50 draw. Last night, lots of family/friends/coworkers were asking me to get tickets. In total we had about $650 worth," he said.
The pot for the final home game of the season started out with $400,000 already in it, courtesy of six previous 50/50 jackpots that were unclaimed.
Before last night, the season-high payout was $74,610.
Kai says he and his two friends will be meeting on the weekend to discuss what to do with the windfall.
The other half of the 50/50 goes toward the Canucks for Kids Fund charity.
Today’s winning 50/50 number is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BS</a>-1088629. The jackpot is... wait for it... $1,014,555!!! with a take-home prize of $507,278!! 😱 Thank you to all who bought tix for our biggest jackpot ever! Must be 19+. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouSedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouSedins</a>—@Canucksforkids