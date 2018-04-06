3 friends share $500K jackpot in Canucks' record-breaking 50/50

Canucks fans were the big winners in the preposterously perfect Sedin home-ice swan song Thursday night — but three in particular made out better than most, sharing the largest 50/50 prize in North American history.

Vancouver real estate agent Derek Kai was one of the lucky trio, walking away with a third of the $507,278 jackpot, or about $169,000.

In an email, Kai said he was "super excited."

"I have been a long-time Canucks season ticket holder and always buy tickets for the 50/50 draw. Last night, lots of family/friends/coworkers were asking me to get tickets. In total we had about $650 worth," he said.

Vancouver real estate agent Derek Kai split the jackpot with two friends. (rennie.com)

The pot for the final home game of the season started out with $400,000 already in it, courtesy of six previous 50/50 jackpots that were unclaimed.

Before last night, the season-high payout was $74,610.

Kai says he and his two friends will be meeting on the weekend to discuss what to do with the windfall.

The other half of the 50/50 goes toward the Canucks for Kids Fund charity.