Just one day after a triple shooting left two men dead and a third man badly wounded inside a car on a Prince George, B.C. street, three men have been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

"We are not going to accept this level of violence in our community," said RCMP Supt. Warren Brown. "We have the capacity in the RCMP to surge when these significant events [occur], and we've utilized that."

RCMP said they are still looking for more suspects.

RCMP Cpl. Craig Douglass speaks with a reporter on Wednesday. (Ash Kelly/CBC)

Aaron Ryan Moore and Joshua Steven West and a third man who hasn't been named are all charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Moore, 27, has several recent convictions for assault, possession of a controlled substance, theft, and breach of probation in Prince George.

Accused under firearms prohibition

West, 33, has a long criminal record dating back to 2001 in Takla Landing, Fort St James, and Prince George, including mischief and illegal gun possession.

West is currently on probation after being convicted of assault causing bodily harm in June and is also under a 10-year firearms prohibition.

A third suspect was arrested late Thursday afternoon by a heavily armed officers with the Emergency Response Team as a police helicopter hovered over the North Nechako Trailer Park.

RCMP officers remove bags of garbage from a trailer home shortly after a third suspect was arrested in a double homicide. (Ash Kelly/CBC News)

RCMP haven't yet named the man, but CBC has learned he was convicted in 2014 of assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Motive unclear

Police say the shootings were targeted and linked to drugs and gangs, but say it's too early to speculate on the motive.

Officers responding to a report of shots early Wednesday morning discovered three men inside a dark-coloured car near North Nechako Road and Foothills Boulevard.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man was rushed to hospital with serious gunshot wounds that weren't life threatening.

Brown said Prince George remains a safe city and police are doing everything they can to keep it that way.

RCMP will provide an update early Friday afternoon.

