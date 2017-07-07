About 3,600 people have been told to leave their homes as an out-of-control wildfire continues to expand in central B.C.

Around noon on Friday, Cariboo Regional District upgraded an evacuation alert to an order for an estimated 1,800 properties in the 108 Mile and 105 Mile areas west of Highway 97.

Soon after, the residents of about 300 properties on the west side of Lac La Hache were also ordered to leave their homes, and another 607 properties in the town were placed on alert.

"By acting now we save the issue of smoke and congestion and confusion," said Al Richmond, chairman of the regional district.

"Given the logistics...we need to start now and secure the community and see that people are safe so that we're not doing this later in the evening."

He said the decision to evacuate was made as the wind began to pick up in the area of the 1,200-hectare blaze, and firefighters warned that smoke and flames could begin spreading aggressively. Some of the evacuated homes in Lac La Hache have only one way out in case of a major fire.

Another 33 properties were evacuated Thursday night.

Mounties were going door-to-door Friday afternoon, telling residents they needed to leave. Evacuees will be able to drive to safety.

"We just stress for folks to remain calm and follow the instructions they're given when they get to the edge of the community. People will be there to direct traffic," Richmond said.

The Gustafsen wildfire, just west of 100 Mile House, about 400 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, was sparked Thursday near a forest service road. It grew quickly to reach 1,200 hectares by Friday morning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

"We are still seeing continued growth on that fire," fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said. "It is generating quite a bit of smoke, so getting an accurate picture of the fire size might take a little bit of time."

The local fire department has placed sprinkler protection units at many of the properties evacuated on Thursday to keep the structures wet and prevent them from catching fire, Richmond said.

Two emergency centres for evacuees have been opened at 100 Mile House's curling rink and at the Ramada Inn in Williams Lake. Richmond urged all of those evacuated to register so their families know they're safe.

Temporary accommodations are also being arranged at high schools in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

Sawmills spared

Firefighters worked through the night Thursday, attempting to contain the eastern flank of the blaze, which is more of an immediate threat to homes in the area, according to Skrepnek.

It's believed the fire was caused by human activity, and high winds helped the flames to spread rapidly through the thick forest in the area.

"We're expecting another challenging day in terms of the weather, unfortunately," Skrepnek said Friday.

"We expect the winds might actually be a little bit stronger today than they were yesterday."

Strong winds are making it harder to contain the wildfire and raising concerns that people will be affected by the smoke. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

The blaze began within a few kilometres of two sawmills, both major employers for the region, according to Richmond. Luckily, the wind so far has blown the flames away from those structures and more densely populated areas.

He urged people in the area to stay tuned to local radio for the latest news on the fire and evacuation orders.

"Just keep safe and please don't panic," he said.

On the site Friday were 120 firefighters, six helicopters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment.