Heavy snow overnight has left over 3,000 customers without power in northeastern B.C.

In Fort St. John, all city buses have been cancelled until snow ploughs can clear the roads.

All school buses in Peace River North and South, which include Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Chetwynd, have been cancelled. Schools remain open.

Snowstorms have knocked out power to over 3,000 customers in the region.

Environment Canada is forecasting total snowfall amounts of up to 30 cm for the region extending from Chetwynd to Fort Nelson. The highest snowfall recorded so far was at the Fort St. John airport, where 50 cm was measured overnight.

Over 20 cm of snow fell overnight, and Environment Canada forecasts up to 30 cm total. (Carmen Wilms)

On the highways, DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections through the Pine Pass and on roads throughout the northeast.