Police are seeking a second man linked to targeted double shooting in East Vancouver last month that led to the loss of a woman's unborn child.

On May 18, the 31-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were shot in an apartment on Industrial Avenue in East Vancouver. Both survived, but the woman, who was in her third trimester, lost her child.

Carleton Stevens, 37, was arrested in Surrey two days later and charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

Now, police are seeking a second man, who they say was with Stevens at the time of the shooting, as a person of interest in the case.

Do you know the man in foreground with a white logo on his front?

"If you see this video and you know this is you, we are asking you to contact our investigators," said Const. Jason Doucette Friday morning.

"We are going to identify you. We are going to find you."

Role remains unclear

Police say it remains unclear what role the second man played in the incident, but they have released video surveillance of the man and a car linked to the case.

He is described as:

White, aged 25 to 35.

Five feet nine inches to five feet 11 inches tall.

Short dark hair.

Average build.

Wearing a blue hoodie with a white logo on the front.

Police are looking for this vehicle in connection with the shooting

Police are also looking for a dark-coloured four-door Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

"We believe the vehicle was used following the incident. What role it played, we are still trying to determine, but we are very confident that this vehicle was involved in a double shooting on May 18," said Doucette.

Both shooting victims are still recovering he said.

Suspect makes first court appearance

Meanwhile, Carleton Stevens appeared in provincial court Friday in a wheelchair. His lawyer said he was bit by a police dog during his arrest and is still recovering from the injury.

Because of the injury, he is expected to make his next appearance June 15 by video link, at which time he may seek bail, said his lawyer.