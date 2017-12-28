Officers from the Vancouver Police Department arrested more than 25 suspects and recommended over 80 charges during a month long "theft from auto" project in downtown Vancouver.

According to a release from the department, the number of reports made about items stolen from vehicles in November 2017 was 1,238, compared to 892 in November 2016.

In an effort to clamp down on thefts, a group of officers was assigned to focus on parking locations known to be targeted by thieves in the weeks leading up to the holidays.

"This project focused on parking lots in the downtown core where we've seen the highest number of theft reports," Const. Jason Doucette said in a release.

Don't leave anything visible

"Theft from auto is a preventable crime and we all have a role to play in decreasing the number of break-ins."

Police said many of the suspects arrested were allegedly repeat offenders and had committed additional offences.

Doucette said there's a simple way to reduce the likelihood that your car will be targeted: "we watched suspects go from car to car in search of property. Do not leave anything visible in your vehicle."