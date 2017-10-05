Police are reissuing a public plea for information relating to a 23-year-old cold case that's came to be known as the Princeton Angels.

In October of 1994, newborn twin girls were found dead in a pit toilet at Allison Lake Provincial Park, 30 kilometres north of Princeton along Highway 5A.

The B.C. Coroner Services confirmed the deaths were criminal in nature.

Turn off along Highway 5A into Allison Lake Provincial Park. (RCMP)

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk told CBC News police remain stumped by the case, and, in the absence of new information, felt it was time to put the story back in the public eye.

"These two females that died from homicide, they would have been 23 years old this month," said Moskaluk. "It's not a matter of what we've found recently ... on the contrary, it's because we don't have answers."

The newborns and their biological mother have never been identified, despite searches of B.C. provincial medical records. Police believe the lack of records indicates that the mother never received care in B.C. or that she may have come from another province of country prior to giving birth.

Moskaluk could not say if investigators had searched medical records from other provinces.

He says it's also possible the mother herself was a victim.

The outhouse at Allison Lake Provincial Park where the bodies were found. (RCMP)

An autopsy of the twins determined that both were alive and breathing when born and that they would have survived if they had received proper care.

Their bodies were discovered in a black garbage bag with the still attached umbilical cords and placenta.

The community of Princeton posthumously looked after the newborns who became known as the "Princeton Angels."

A memorial plaque marks their burial place in the Princeton Cemetery.

The Princeton RCMP and South East District Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information regarding the homicide death of the Princeton Angels, or the identity of their mother, contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6511 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.