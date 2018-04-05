23-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in East Vancouver

A 23-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in East Vancouver Wednesday night.

Vancouver police say the woman and her friend were in a crosswalk on East 12 Avenue at Clark Drive, when she was struck by a white Honda Civic turning west from Clark.

She was taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries, according to police, but her condition deteriorated and she died early Thursday morning.

The 61-year-old driver from Vancouver remained on scene and is co-operating with officers.

Police say impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the collision.

This is Vancouver's second pedestrian death of 2018.