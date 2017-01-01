For many reasons, Canadians were ready to say goodbye to 2016.

Now that 2017 has been ushered in, people across the country can look forward to a few exciting things happening this year.

Solar eclipse

In August, Canadians will have the opportunity to see a solar eclipse.

Weather permitting, the entire country will have the rare opportunity to view an eclipse as the moon passes in front of the sun, casting a shadow on Earth's surface.

According to NASA, the eclipse will begin at approximately 10:15 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 21.

In some locations it will be a total solar eclipse, the first in North America since 2008.

Happy Birthday Canada!

Canada turns 150 this year and the party budget is more than $210 million. Communities from coast to coast will be participating in the festivities, from totem carving in Duncan, B.C. to hockey tournaments in Torbay, N.L.

For details on what is happening where, visit the Canada 150 website to find art, music, sport and cultural events happening throughout 2017.

Park perks

To celebrate Canada's 150th, Parks Canada is waiving admission at all national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas in the country.

All that is required is a Discovery Pass, which can be ordered on Parks Canada's website.

Workers setup a large banner as preparations are made to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday and New Years Eve celebrations to ring in 2017 on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Friday, December 30, 2016. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said she hopes every Canadian family will visit a park or site this year.

With free admission, 2017 could be the year to knock a few must-see places off the bucket list.

Indigenous games

The 2017 World Indigenous Nations Games are coming to Canada for the first time. Previously held in Brazil, they will take place in Edmonton from July 2 to 9.

Canadians will be introduced to cool sports, like Xikunahati, a Brazilian game similar to soccer except that only the players' heads can touch the ball.

BC's Pacific Rim National Park attracts 800,000 visitors every year. Parks Canada is offering passes that provide free admission to national parks throughout 2017. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

If Brazil's games were any indication, fans can expect an archery competition where the target is a small fish, 40 metres away, and competitors aim for its eye.

There will also be tug-of-war, spear fishing and traditional canoeing.