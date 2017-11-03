For the second time in three years, Dawson Creek and Fort St. John are teaming up to host the World Under-17 Hockey challenge, a key stepping stone in the path of many future hockey superstars.

"It's good, fast, wicked fast hockey," said Ross de Boer, co-chair of the tournament steering committee in Fort St. John.

"Folks in this area don't often get to see this caliber of hockey in their hometowns."

The tournament, which runs from Nov. 5 to 11, showcases players on three Canadian and five international teams.

It's also an opportunity to showcase the two Northeast B.C. cities as they welcome hundreds of players, coaches and fans to a region they may not otherwise visit.

Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead said the fact the tournament is returning so soon is directly attributable to the hospitality of the two communities.

"I remember one of the Team Canada coaches telling me how welcoming people were to them throughout the city," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"He said, 'I played professional hockey and in World Hockey tournaments around the world and the job you guys did with this was as good as I have seen!'"

After the 2015 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge, Dawson Creek and Fort St. John each received $50,000 net profit which they distributed to local sports and culture facilities. (Encanca Events Centre)

According to Hockey Canada, more than 1,600 NHL draft picks have played in the tournament, including Marc-André Fleury, Alexander Ovechkin and Connor McDavid.

Aside from the opportunity to watch fast-paced hockey, the tournament provides other benefits.

According to the city of Fort St. John, an estimated $1.2 million of economic activity was generated for the community in 2015, plus $2.7 million in Dawson Creek.

Pre-tournament exhibition games were played Nov. 2 and the city was already "packed" according to Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathleen Connelly.

"There's not one room available in all of town," she said. "Not even a room for a mouse."

Connelly said the tournament is also an opportunity for people in the northeast to rub shoulders with international visitors, and create new connections.

"For example, Team USA is coming to tour the Alaska Highway House, [a museum showcasing the role WWII American soldiers played in building a highway from Dawson Creek north to Alaska]", she said.

"So stuff like that is pretty cool, that they get to connect with part of their history, too."

'It really shines a light on the region.' - Ross de Boer

Another benefit, de Boer said, is proving Fort St. John and Dawson Creek have the ability to host major events.

He said having the gold-medal games broadcast nationally in 2015 has helped the cities attract other events in subsequent years, and he expects the same to happen again.

"It really shines a light on the region," he said. "People across the nation are looking at Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and the North Peace."

"It sure puts us on the map."

