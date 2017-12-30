Between inequality, fires, overdoses and last but not least, repeated threats of nuclear war, it can feel like the world in 2017 was a bit of a dumpster fire.

And while taking in the news of the day can seemingly reinforce that notion, On The Coast revisits the year to look for the B.C. stories that made us smile.

Here are three of those stories.

Communities rally during wildfires

This year's wildfire season — the worst in recorded history — was one of the biggest B.C. stories of the year.

More than 65,000 people had to leave their homes. Several hundred buildings were lost.

But throughout the summer, people banded together. Armies of volunteers helped feed and house folks who had to leave home — as well as their animals.

Tiffany Hunka, from McLure, near Kamloops, is one of those people.

She and her husband helped rescue hundreds of animals from Little Fort, taking them to Barriere, where the rodeo grounds were opened as a refuge.

"We moved, sheep, pigs, cows, horses, chickens, a couple of goats," she recounted. "It's one of those things where if you were in that position, you would hope someone would do the same for you."

Tiffany helped arrange hay donations and to top it all off, when the green light was given for folks to go home, she helped haul all those animals back, too.

Angels for a cause

Ava Koldenhof, from Richmond, is an 11-year-old philanthropist.

She makes beaded angels — charms, earrings, all kinds of crafts — sells them and donates the money to charity.

Ava's been doing this for about three-and-a-half years. Her father estimates she's donated more than $6,000 to groups such as food banks and the Make a Wish foundation.

This year she donated $1,000 to Out in Schools, an organization that works in schools across B.C. to end homophobia, transphobia and bullying.

"I think it's awesome what they're doing to bring awareness so people can be more respected and understand about all that stuff," she said. "I don't need the money as much as other people do. It can really help people, and that probably was my main goal."

In 2018, she'd like to donate to people in need on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Hitchhiking trip reveals Canada

Ori Nevares and his friend Philippe Roberge are two UBC students who hitchhiked across Canada this summer for Canada's 150th anniversary.

The catch was they only gave themselves a budget of $150 to make it from Whitehorse to St. John's.

Not only did they make it across the country under budget, but they only spent $9.99.

"We bought four carrots, four apples, one cucumber and a loaf of bread," Navares said. "We never … ate them because along the way people were so excited by the idea that they would feed us and host us."

They were banking on people being generous but didn't expect the reception they received.

"A lot of people are convinced that the world is filled with negative people or people trying to take advantage of you," Navares said. "We realized how many are genuinely good-spirited people trying to help you."

Navares believes that many people who helped them along the way had turned to the kindness of others themselves, and says their trip was an example of the power of "paying it forward."

