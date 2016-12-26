It's tempting to look back on a year with rose coloured glasses.

But between vigilantes, pipelines and a bitter battle for custody of a Métis child, British Columbians also found plenty to argue over in 2016. Consider then, the year in controversy.

The debate that keeps on giving

Probably no subject has divided — and will continue to divide — British Columbians like the debate over the future of the Northern Gateway and Trans Mountain pipelines.

This was the year when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his decision to split the difference between the two proposals, giving the go-ahead to the Kinder Morgan expansion while hammering a spike into Enbridge's dream.

Trudeau cited the "best interests of Canada" in giving the green light to the project which will double the amount of oil flowing from Alberta through to Burrard Inlet.

But while business applauded, many First Nations and environmental leaders announced their intention to continue fighting against a project they fear could threaten B.C.'s pristine coastline. It's safe to assume pipelines will continue to generate controversy in 2017.

Custody battle

As might be expected, B.C.'s courts hosted some of the most bitter battles to hit the headlines. None more so than the fight by a pair of Métis foster parents to retain custody of a child who had been placed with them since birth.

The foster parents of a Métis toddler went to court in an unsuccessful attempt to gain custody of the child they had raised since birth. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

The B.C. Ministry of Children and Families planned to adopt the child out to a non-Indigenous Ontario couple who had already adopted the child's siblings.

But the Vancouver Island couple argued that wasn't in her best interests; they claimed a gap in B.C.'s adoption laws prevented them from adopting the girl who they had raised as their own.

They lost their final battle in B.C. Appeal Court, but vowed to keep on fighting all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Religious freedom

Those same issues — race, children, parenting — are at play in another lawsuit which sparked headlines in 2016.

A Vancouver Island woman claims her children were forced to participate in a traditional smudging ceremony, similar to one show here. (Government of Ontario)

A mother in Port Alberni took her school district to court, alleging that her children were forced to participate in an Aboriginal spirituality ceremony that she considers religious in nature.

Parents were informed in a letter that students would participate by holding a cedar branch while smoke from sage was fanned over them to experience "cleansing energy."

Candice Servatius claims the district violated her children's right to religious freedom. The school for its part says its schools are secular but make a point of teaching and learning about different cultures and traditions.

Creep Catchers

The past year was also one which saw the rise of vigilantes determined to rid their communities of the sex offenders who they claimed police were not doing a good enough job of targeting.

A Creep Catchers group claimed this image was sent by a man to a mark claiming to be an underage teenager. (Twitter/Creep Catchers)

Creep Catcher groups came to prominence with the arrest of an RCMP officer in Surrey who was allegedly nabbed in one of their stings.

Their work also led to charges against a Kamloops sheriff and a former Mission elementary school principal.

Those successes made it hard to argue against the effectiveness of the Creep Catcher mission.

But the mistaken shaming of an innocent police officer in Surrey and the troubling death of a mentally ill woman who was named by one group in Edmonton led to questions about their practices.

All those factors make one New Year's prediction truly bankable: whatever the news in 2017, much of it is certain to divide.