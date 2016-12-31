Vancouver's Canada Place Way is expected to have at least 80,000 people celebrating the new year on Saturday with high-aerial fireworks launched from a barge, free concerts, and food trucks.

Forget all other New Year's Eve parties. 17 things to do at @NYEVancouver Fireworks Celebration https://t.co/7N241t19L8 pic.twitter.com/qyI8mUJ5Ny — @NYEVancouver

The Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society will host its second annual celebration along the street between Howe and Thurlow Streets starting at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Despite its lavishness and crowds, it isn't the only thing to do around Metro Vancouver on New Year's Eve.

Bright Nights at Stanley Park

On New Year's Eve there will be train rides to experience three million twinkling lights from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT and then again from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prepare for your eyes to be dazzled by @BrightNightsVan’s 3 million lights! Few train tickets left: https://t.co/suEYlwVHMQ pic.twitter.com/4tiPcowawp — @ParkBoard

You can also view the displays at the train plaza by giving a donation. Since 1988, donations and a portion of all ticket sales have raised $1.4 million for the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters' Burn Fund.

Family First Night at Mount Seymour

Considering all the snow that has fallen on the North Shore mountains this year, perhaps sliding down these hills on a tube or toboggan is a good way to bring in the new year.

New year's Eve celebrations on Mount Seymour include tubing and tobogganing for the kids. (mountseymour.com)

Mt. Seymour's Family First Night is the North Shore's longest running family-friendly New Year's Eve event, which features live entertainment, magic, clowns, fireworks and more.

Grouse Mountain has a similar event which also has a 9 p.m. PT NYE's countdown for those "little revelers," who can't make it to midnight.

Don't forget to vote for your favourite creation in this year's #Gingerbread Village challenge https://t.co/cmvLwOiJDT pic.twitter.com/O0kbtVpaON — @grousemountain

Family-Friendly New Year's Eve Variety Show

Another family-friendly event is being put on by the Vancouver Cabaret, which will have a 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. variety show hosted by "funny-man Daniel Zindler and his cast of fools," which includes circus acrobats, magicians, comedians and musicians.

The 95-minute show, which includes an intermission, ends with a huge balloon drop.

Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. pizza making party

If food with your kids is your thing, then perhaps head to one of the Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co.'s locations where there will be pizza making along with balloon twisting, face painting and an early countdown.

Kids get their very own early #nye countdown at our New Year's party! Want to join? → https://t.co/oE9IcXSjDn #yvr #vancouver pic.twitter.com/HN6nnnneUX — @flatbreadCo

NYE 2017 at Telus World of Science

Revellers bringing in New Year's Eve at Science World on Dec. 31, 2013. (Facebook/Twisted Productions Inc.)

Now back to something to do for the 19+ crowd. You can wear your lab coat and pocket protector if you wish, as the party will be loud and diverse at Telus World of Science in Vancouver.

The centre will be turned into a 1,200 person capacity shaker with five fully licensed bars, two rooms of music on two floors featuring six top DJs.

NYE 2017 @ TELUS World of Science: https://t.co/LlEVwVPC8d via @YouTube — @twistedDOTca

A skate at Robson Square

Perhaps a simpler, quieter way to mark 2016 is with a skate at Robson Square, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Whatever you choose have a happy and safe New Year's Eve!