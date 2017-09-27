Two 13-year-old boys, both from Coquitlam, B.C., are facing potential criminal charges for damage that was done to Montgomery Middle School in mid-September.

Police were called to Montgomery Middle School on the evening of Sept. 17, where they found smashed windows, damaged computer equipment, a broken vending machine and missing fire extinguishers.

According to a release from Coquitlam RCMP, the damage to the school is considered "extensive," and will cost over $10,000 to repair.

Police are now working with Crown counsel to determine whether criminal charges or alternative measures are most appropriate.

