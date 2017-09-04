Two young men have died as a result of drowning at Harrison Lake near the Village of Harrison Hot Springs in B.C., according to RCMP.

RCMP received a report of three individuals in distress at the lake at around 6 p.m. PT on Sunday night.

Witnesses were able to pull one of the individuals to safety but were unable to successfully rescue two men, aged 16 and 24.

They were last seen approximately 20 metres from the shore. Police and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue also made attempts to rescue the pair but were unsuccessful.

Members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team have since recovered the bodies of the deceased men.

The two deaths are not considered suspicious. An RCMP spokesperson reminds people to swim within their limits and use caution in the water.

Harrison Lake is a 250 square kilometre lake within the Coast Mountains. It is located about 95 kilometres east of downtown Vancouver.