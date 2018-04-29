2 women riding mobility scooter hit by vehicle in Surrey

Two women are in hospital after a crash involving a mobility scooter in Surrey.

It happened around 1:19 a.m. PT Sunday in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway.

Surrey RCMP said the two women were riding the mobility scooter when the vehicle hit them.

Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman said the driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene, but was located a short distance away by police.

Honeyman said the halted driver was being "less than cooperative" and his officers believe alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

RCMP were advising drivers to avoid Fraser Highway between 160 Street and 158 Street as they investigate.