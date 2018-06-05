2 teens killed in targeted shooting in Surrey

Two teenagers were killed in a targeted shooting Monday night in Surrey, homicide investigators have confirmed.

The victims have been identified as Jaskarn (Jason) Singh Jhutty, 16, and Jaskaran (Jesse) Singh Bhangal, 17, both residents of Surrey.

The two teens were found dead on a section of 188th Street near 40th Avenue in the Campbell Heights neighbourhood around 10:30 p.m. PT.

Both had been shot and police believe they were targeted killings, according to Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

The teens were not known to police and investigators are looking into the backgrounds of both.

"They had friends, they had family in the community. They are devastated by the deaths," said Jang.

Members of the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are investigating a double homicide on 188th Street and 40th Avenue in Surrey. (Jesse Johnson/CBC)

Burned-out cars

Police also found two burned-out cars that may have been linked to the killings.

Earlier at 9:46 p.m., the Surrey RCMP was alerted to a burning vehicle in the area of 184 Street and 29A Avenue, said Jang.

At 11 p.m., the Surrey RCMP received a call of a second burning vehicle in the area of 177 Street and 93 Avenue. That vehicle was a Honda Accord.

"We believe there are people who have information about what happened to Jaskarn and Jaskaran last night," said Jang.

"Please reach out and speak with IHIT so that we can hold those responsible to account."

Police are asking anyone with information to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.