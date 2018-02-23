An Island Express Air plane skidded off the runway at Abbotsford International Airport early Friday afternoon as heavy snow blanketed the Lower Mainland.

Airport general manager Parm Sidhu said 10 people were on board. None had life-threatening injuries.

"Around 12 o'clock, we received notification that an aircraft had gone off radar," he said. "We inspected the airfield and we found a King Air north of the runway."

Sidhu said two of the passengers were taken to hospital and two others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the accident. The cause is unknown at present. People from a variety of nearby businesses said visibility at the airport was very poor because of blowing snow.

At one point, firefighters, police and paramedics had set up a command post on site.