Two people have been charged in an ongoing investigation that is believed to be linked to conflict between gangs in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

In a release, Surrey RCMP said that 22-year-old Abdul Shaheel Khan and 21-year-old Shastina Shrena Kumar — both from Surrey — have each been charged with five drug-related charges and six counts of various firearm related offences.

They were arrested after police executed a search warrant last month following an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Surrey and Langley.

Khan remains in custody pending his next court appearance, while Kumar has been released on bail and is under house arrest.

Three firearms were seized, including a semi-automatic rifle, a sawed off shotgun, revolver and ammunition for various types of guns.

Bulk powder cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine and drug processing material and equipment were also seized, along with $2,000 in cash and two vehicles.

Investigation ongoing

The Mounties say another man was arrested later in December after a house search turned up three bolt action rifles, a shotgun, an imitation firearm, ammunition and a stolen vehicle.

According to a release from Surrey RCMP, the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

"Our Drug Section investigators, supported by our specialized sections and partners, continues to target dial-a-dope trafficking operations that pose a significant risk to public safety," spokesperson Supt. Shawn Gill said in a release.

"Any time we can remove drugs and weapons of this nature from our communities it is considered a success."

With files from the Canadian Press