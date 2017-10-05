Video
Brutalist Architecture
Spacing magazine senior editor/co-owner and Toronto Star columnist Shawn Micallef on the merits of unpopular architecture.
Popular now in news
- THE FILMMAKERS
Sarah Polley talks art, activism and 'Alias Grace' in our exclusive new interview
This art project is for any Canadian who grew up in the '90s
- VIDEO
The surprising connection between Jaws and Kim's Convenience
- Video
These Vancouver photographers have been documenting Main Street since 2011 — and it's disappearing
- Video
Meet the choreographer tackling shadeism — an insidious part of racism we don't like to talk about
Discover more from CBC
Listen
What infidelity can teach us about ourselves & relationships
CBC NEWS
After warm welcome for Trudeau, Trump hints at bilateral trade deal with Canada
Video
Eminem rips Trump with explosive new freestyle rap
Listen
Your dreams are disappearing in a cloud of pot smoke, and it's a problem
Trent McCleary
The shot that almost killed me: former NHLer was near death after taking puck to the throat
Cup Champs
Penguins' visit to White House had different feel
COMEDY