Kamloops RCMP received a report around 11:30 a.m. PT that shots had been fired near Nelson Avenue on the city's North Shore.

Shortly afterwards, a man was found with injuries at Northills Mall.

Two men are in hospital with injuries as a result, according to police.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl Jodi Shelkie says, while the severity of the injuries are unknown, RCMP believe they are not life threatening.

Police are investigating a residence at 217 Nelson Avenue. They say the residence was known to them.

As a precaution, police requested a nearby school, Arthur Hatton Elementary, be locked down while the situation unfolded. That request has since been lifted.

Police are requesting the public avoid the area surrounding Nelson Avenue as they continue to investigate.