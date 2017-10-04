Two men are in police custody after a high-speed chase in Langley, B.C., put a 12-year-old in hospital.

Langley RCMP say they were called to the intersection of 204th Street and 40th Avenue on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. PT after hearing reports that a cyclist had been hit.

According to RCMP, the two men had allegedly stolen tools from a construction site in the 21100 block of 32nd Avenue and were seen fleeing in a Mazda Tribute.

A man who witnessed the alleged theft followed the two suspects in a Ford pickup truck. The two vehicles reportedly drove through the residential area at high speeds, disobeying traffic signs.

According to witnesses, the two vehicles were traveling north on 204th Street when the two suspects in the Tribute drove through the stop sign at 40th Avenue, hitting a 12-year-old cyclist.

The Ford pickup then rear-ended the Tribute, whose occupants fled on foot.

The boy, from Langley, was taken to hospital in serious condition. Police say his condition is now stable.

An off-duty police officer jogging in the area heard the collision and people yelling and was able to arrest one of the men trying to run away.

With the help of police dogs, the second man was later found in a residential yard in the 4000 block of 204 B Street.

High-speed pursuits never recommended

The two men, 52 and 33 years old, are now in police custody.

Langley RCMP say charges will be recommended for both of them.

Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP said police never recommend disobeying traffic laws to pursue a suspected criminal.

"For this exact reason — the consequences at the end of it don't support the actions. It wasn't worth it," she said.

"Call the police. Do not get in your vehicle, which becomes a weapon when it gets on the road."

Largy said police may also recommend charges for the driver of the Ford truck.

Langley RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 604-532-3200.

With files from Megan Batchelor