Two young men are in custody following an alleged road rage incident in Surrey, B.C., last week after a woman called police about someone driving erratically and shooting at her vehicle.

Joseph Morgan and Andrew Nofield, both 21 and of no fixed address, are facing five firearm charges each, including:

Discharging a firearm with intent.

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Morgan, who was allegedly behind the wheel of the suspect vehicle, is also charged with impaired driving and driving while prohibited, according to RCMP.

"We're thankful there were no injuries during this incident," said Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a news release.

"When a firearm is used during an offence, the Surrey RCMP makes it a top priority to investigate and arrest those responsible."

The pair may still face more charges, police said in its statement and anyone with more information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-699-05052 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.