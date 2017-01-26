Two men are facing murder charges after yesterday's double homicide in Prince George, RCMP have announced.

"We now have two people in custody for murder, and we are searching for others," RCMP Supt. Warren Brown announced in an exclusive interview with CBC Daybreak North host Robert Doane.

The two men have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Their names have yet to be released but they are schedule to appear in court later today.

The pair were arrested following a significant investigation yesterday that began after Mounties responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:40 a.m. at North Nechako Road near Foothills Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle with three adult men inside. Two of the people were dead and another was taken to hospital with what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

While police have said the shooting was targeted, Brown said it's too early to speculate what led to the attack, but reiterated it is tied to people connected with drugs and gangs.

Brown also said that overall Prince George remains a safe city and police are doing everything they can to keep it that way.

"We are not going accept this level of violence in our community," he said. "We have the capacity in the RCMP to surge when these significant events, and we've utilized that capacity."

"We need to send a message out to those involved in this lifestyle that if they're going to continue and behave in this fashion and compromise the safety of others in our community that it's not acceptable."

Listen to the full interview with RCMP Supt. Warren Brown by clicking here.

With files from Wil Fundal.

