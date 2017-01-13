Two men arrested on the W.R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna, B.C., Thursday morning in a dramatic police incident remain in custody as the RCMP seeks search warrants in a larger investigation into their activities, according to a Crown prosecutor.

Police blocked the west end of the W.R. Bennett bridge Thursday morning while taking two suspects into custody. (Drive BC)

On Friday, Ryan Regan, 33, and Michael Dennison, 25, appeared in court one day after a police chase that started in Penticton and ended on the bridge spanning Okanagan Lake.

An RCMP spokesperson says police in Penticton stopped a suspicious vehicle with two occupants, but the driver allegedly sped off.

Kelowna RCMP set up a roadblock on the bridge where officers were seen carrying rifles and handguns.

The pair were finally taken into custody but not until after at least three vehicles were damaged, including a police car that had its front end smashed in.

Regan limped into the courtroom Friday morning to face the judge.

Thirty-three year old Ryan Regan is facing 6 criminal charges including evading police, two counts of hit and run and assault with a weapon. (Ryan Regan/Facebook)

He is charged with dangerous driving, evading police, two counts of hit and run, mischief to a police vehicle and assault with a weapon.

Dennison was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for a police officer, driving while prohibited and a breach of probation.

Crown lawyer Kurt Froelich told the court more charges are expected in relation to a larger police investigation into the pair's activities.

Froelich asked the judge to hold Regan and Dennison in custody while police obtain and execute search warrants.

Both men will spend the weekend in custody at the Kelowna RCMP detachment and are expected to appear in court Monday morning.