2 men arrested as New Westminster Police seize handguns, cocaine, cash

New Westminster Police have arrested two men and seized handguns, cocaine, and cash.

According to a release, police began investigating the source of the illegal drugs after a deadly overdose in December 2017.

On Thursday, they executed a search warrant at a house in Delta, and seized two vehicles along with cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana and two prohibited handguns.

Elliot Bains, 19, and Devin Bains, 21, both of Delta, are now in police custody. Elliot Bains faces eight drug and firearm-related charges. Devin Bains faces two fire arm-related charges.

"We'll continue to arrest and forward charges against people who are profiting from the sale of illegal, and often dangerous, drugs in our community," Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a press release.

"Given the current opioid crisis in our province, we will continue to disrupt the enterprise of drug dealers through targeted enforcement."