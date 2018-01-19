Two men are in custody after police surrounded a Richmond pub Thursday night in response to a call of shots fired and a man brandishing a firearm, possibly with hostages.

Officers attending the Pioneer's Pub on No. 3 Road found a 32-year-old man who had been allegedly struck in the head with part of a firearm — believed to be a shotgun — but no evidence of hostages or shots fired.

Witnesses described a balaclava-wearing suspect fleeing in a light-coloured vehicle with several other people inside.

Officers arrest a man at the White Spot on Marine Drive, Vancouver. (Shane MacKichan)

Vancouver police officers assisted in the search for the suspect vehicle and found it at a White Spot restaurant on Marine Drive around 9 p.m., where they arrested at least four people.

"We were still confident that there were some outstanding parties that may have been possibly armed and in the White Spot," said Vancouver Police Const. Jason Doucette.

"Public safety is our No. 1 [priority], so it was our job to go in and make sure no one else associated to this offence was outstanding."

Two men, aged 19 and 22, remain in custody. The others detained were released soon after their arrest.

The victim, who RCMP say is not cooperating with investigators, was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim and suspects are known to police. Officers believe the victim was targeted. Richmond RCMP are still investigating and haven't ruled out more arrests.

"These types of incidents are always treated very seriously and illustrate the dynamic and fluid circumstances that police must contend with on a daily basis," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang of Richmond RCMP.