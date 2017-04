The bodies of two fishermen were recovered near Kamloops Wednesday.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said the men had been ice fishing on Red Lake and were reported overdue Tuesday night.

Kamloops Search and Rescue were called to help in the search, but were hampered by dangerous ice conditions on the lake.

Both men were in their 60's and were located by the underwater recovery team Wednesday afternoon.

Moskaluk said RCMP will continue to help the BC Coroner's Service with their investigation.