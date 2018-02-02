Two crew members have been retrieved from a container ship after the ship's engine caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

The ship, the MOL Prestige, is now adrift southwest of Haida Gwaii.

The two people are now being transported via helicopter to receive medical attention.

We are tracking that the container ship MOL Prestige has suffered an engine fire and is adrift 207nm SW of Haida Gwaii. Working with @CCG_GCC and @Transport_gc, CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier, a CC-115 Buffalo and a Cormorant helicopter have been sent to help. — @VicJRCC_CCCOS