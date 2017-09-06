The B.C. Coroners Service says it's investigating two deaths as a result of a multi-vehicle crash which took place in Coquitlam, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon.

It says the two victims are a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s.

The events leading up to the collision aren't clear but witnesses say the dump truck rolled through a gate at the construction site, ran over someone standing nearby, and kept moving to hit three vehicles.

It was unclear whether there was a driver in the dump truck.

According to the Provincial Health Services Authority, six people were taken to hospital.

WorkSafeBC says it is investigating the incident, but does not have any details to share at this time.

With files from Farrah Merali and Gian Paolo Mendoza