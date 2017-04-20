Two people are dead after a logging train derailed on north Vancouver Island at 8:45 Thursday morning.

One person is in critical condition in hospital and two others remain in serious condition.

It happened in the tiny community of Woss, between Port McNeil and Campbell River.

The BC Coroners Service, RCMP and WorkSafeBC are all investigating the cause of the derailment.

WorkSafeBC says it received a report Thursday morning of workers pinned under logs.

Western Forest Products confirmed its personnel and materials were being transported on the Englewood Railway train when it derailed. The train is used for logging operations on the north Island.

In this image broadcast by CHEK News, logs spill onto the Englewood Railway track in Woss.

Local area director David Rushton said it's a tough day for the community of only a couple hundred people.

First responders and RCMP victim services remained on the scene Thursday afternoon.