A woman and two young children have been forced from their home in Kamloops, B.C., after a car smashed into their apartment building early Sunday morning.

RCMP said officers were called to the crash on Tranquille Road near Holt Street at about 5:35 a.m. PT.

They found a black sedan that appeared to have lost control and hit the three-storey building.

"This is definitely an incident that appears, at first glance, to be related to careless driving and negligence on this driver's part," Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said.

Police said witnesses saw a male driver flee the scene. Buliziuk said a police dog was deployed but wasn't able to track the suspect, who remains unidentified and at large.

The officer said the woman and two children were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

"The damage is extensive to the ground-floor unit of the building," Buliziuk said.

RCMP are still on scene assessing the safety of the building and investigating the cause of the crash.

Buliziuk said anyone with information should contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.