Two people have been charged in the Burnaby, B.C., homicide of 22-year-old Michael Page-Vincelli this past summer.

Lawrence Alvin Sharpe, 40, and his girlfriend Oldouz Pournouruz, 35, are each facing one count of manslaughter.

According to witnesses, a woman tossed a cigarette butt out her car window on July 12 while near the Starbucks in the 6500 block of Hastings Street. Page-Vincelli picked it up and threw it back at her.

According to a witness, the fight started when a woman tossed a cigarette butt out of the window of her car and Page-Vincelli threw it back at her. (Jacy Schindel/CBC)

The woman went into a nearby bank and came out with a man and the pair followed Page-Vincelli into the Starbucks.

According to witnesses inside the coffee shop, Page-Vincelli was punched and fell, hitting his head on the counter. He was taken to hospital but died three days later from his injuries.

Sharpe and Pournouruz were arrested in Burnaby without incident on Saturday according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation team. They are appearing in B.C. Provincial Court today in Vancouver.

"While this investigation in now before the courts, I can confirm that it was not a random act," said Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT.