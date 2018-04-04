2 charged after alleged assault of 61-year-old on Surrey bus

Two Surrey residents face multiple charges after a violent incident on a bus last month left a 61-year-old Burnaby woman with a broken arm, a cracked sternum and a minor head injury.

Dylan Miranda, 34, has been charged with assault, theft, and mischief, and Cristina Ponce, 28, has been charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and theft.

Ponce turned herself into police on Tuesday and remains in custody. Miranda turned himself into police last week and was released after promising to appear in court.

However, according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, a warrant has now been issued for Miranda's arrest for a Wednesday court appearance on an unrelated matter.

Transit police say more than a hundred tips from the public poured in after they released details of the alleged attack and photos of the suspects a few days after the incident.

"I really want to thank the public and the media, I think, for their help on this. First off, we got a flood of tips, which helped us identify them but also put pressure on the individuals to do the right thing and turn themselves in," said Metro Vancouver Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton.

At the time, police described an early-evening incident on the 96B bus, beginning at the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

Police allege Ponce was trying to save a seat for her husband and physically forced the 61 year old out of the seat.

When the alleged victim tried to take a photo of the suspects, police accuse Ponce of grabbing the woman's cell phone and after a struggle, throwing the phone to the ground.

Police allege Ponce then grabbed the victim by her hair, pulling her over the back of a seat, while verbally threatening her.

The two suspects allegedly made off with the phone, but Miranda threw it on the ground after the victim pursued them, according to police.

"Anytime somebody goes through a traumatic event like this, it's going to be tough. Up until now, I know that she wasn't comfortable even leaving her home," Hampton said of the 61-year-old.

"Doctors say it's going to take six to eight weeks for her to recover from her injuries.