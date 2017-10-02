Two Canadians have died in Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, B.C., was among the dozens of people killed when a gunman opened fired on a large crowd near the end of an outdoor country music festival on the Vegas Strip.

The second Canadian who died in the attack is a woman from Alberta.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley offered their condolences on Twitter.

Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the Albertan who was killed in the Las Vegas attack. We are so sorry for your loss. — @RachelNotley

'We had one child'

According to a Facebook post by Heather Gooze, a woman who was on the scene, McIldoon died in her arms. His parents, Al and Angela McIldoon, confirmed their son's death.

They said he was attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival with his girlfriend, and they were supposed to return Monday night.

"We only had one child," they said. "We just don't know what to do."

They wrote that their son grew up on the family acreage in Maple Ridge, and was a "self-described cowboy boot, tattoo-covered redneck who loved the outdoors."

They said the Canadian Consulate was being supportive, and they had received calls from McIldoon's girlfriend and Las Vegas paramedics.

His parents said McIldoon was a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice and about to start trade school in the Okanagan.

Two Manitoba women are also in a Las Vegas hospital after being shot on Sunday night.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 others were taken to hospital, including two women from Manitoba.

McIldoon's parents said he was attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival with his girlfriend. (Jordan McIldoon/Facebook)

With files from Briar Stewart