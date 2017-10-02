A B.C. man and an Alberta woman have died, and two women from Manitoba and two men from Saskatchewan remain in hospital after Sunday night's mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge, B.C., and Jessica Klymchuk of Valleyview, Alberta, were among the dozens of people killed when a gunman opened fire on a large crowd near the end of the outdoor festival on the Vegas Strip.

'We had one child'

According to a Facebook post by Heather Gooze, a woman who was on the scene, McIldoon, who was 23, died in her arms.

His parents, Al and Angela McIldoon, confirmed their son's death.

They said he was attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival with his girlfriend, and they were supposed to return home Monday night.

"We only had one child," they said. "We just don't know what to do."

They wrote that their son grew up on the family acreage in Maple Ridge, and was a "self-described cowboy boot, tattoo-covered redneck who loved the outdoors."

McIldoon was a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice and about to start trade school in the Okanagan.

They said the Canadian Consulate was being supportive, and they had received calls from McIldoon's girlfriend and Las Vegas paramedics.

A beloved mother and teacher

Klymchuk was a mother of four, and worked at a Catholic school in Valleyview, east of Grand Prairie, Alta.

Local pastor Rev. Abraham Joseph said both teachers and students cried when they were informed of her death.

Joseph said Klymchuk was loved by the kids and said he'll be spending time at the school this week to support them and the staff.

Several Canadians in hospital

Sheldon Mack from Victoria was also injured in the attack.

Two Manitoba women and two men from Saskatchewan are also in a Las Vegas hospital. One of the men, who was shot in the head, is unresponsive.

Another Saskatchewan woman in her 30s from the same group was shot in the foot.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 others were taken to hospital.

Global Affairs is deploying a team of consular officials to Las Vegas to assist Canadians.

According to a release, they will be working closely with U.S. authorities to identify and help any Canadians hurt in the attack.

