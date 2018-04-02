Skip to Main Content
2 arrested after teen beaten and robbed during West Vancouver drug deal

Notifications

2 arrested after teen beaten and robbed during West Vancouver drug deal

The alleged victim suffered cuts and bruises after being punched several times, police say.

Cellphone and cash stolen during mugging of 17-year-old on Saturday night

The Canadian Press ·
West Vancouver police say a 17-year-old suffered cuts and bruises when he was assaulted and robbed Saturday night. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

Two people have been arrested and police are searching for another pair after a teenager was assaulted while trying to buy illicit drugs.

Police said the incident began Saturday night when the 17-year-old West Vancouver, B.C., resident arranged by phone to meet the seller for a purchase.

At the meeting place, the youth was threatened with what appeared to be a pistol, robbed of cash and a cellphone and then beaten by two males, who left in a vehicle.

Investigators believe that two other people were in the vehicle at the time of the offence.

Witnesses helped police locate the vehicle and a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were taken into custody.

Police said the young man is still in custody and faces several charges, while the woman was released on a promise to appear in court.

Investigators are seeking a warrant for a third suspect, who is described as a 22-year-old Bowen Island man.

The alleged victim suffered cuts and bruises after being punched several times.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us