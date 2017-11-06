Two Abbotsford police officers have been injured and a suspect is in custody following what appears to be a shooting around the noon hour near Mount Lehman Road.

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots and CBC News has obtained video on which gunfire is clearly audible.

Police have not yet confirmed the shooting.

Const. Ian MacDonald with the Abbotsford Police Department said there is no risk to the general public at the moment.

"There are no outstanding public safety concerns at this time. However, we understandably are extremely busy and the area around Mt Lehman from Fraser Hwy to north of the Automall will be an investigative scene for some time."

Social media users in the area at the time of the incident reported seeing an injured person.

Fire and ambulance here for the man down #Abbotsford — @_terri_white_

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. today and we will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.